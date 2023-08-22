Seven officials of Estate Office removed for ‘corruption’

The Ministry of Housing and Works has removed seven officials of the estate office from their posts and directed them to report the ministry in a scam pertaining to the illegal allotments of the houses and mal-administration. These officers and two alleged private agents including a head constable of Islamabad police Muhammad Anwar have also been banned from entering the Estate Office. The ministry directed sacked officials including Muhammad Ayub, Deputy Director (Estate BS-18), Sajid Sial, Assistant Private Secretary BS-16, Sherryar, Assistant BS-16, Hamza Sarwar, LDC BS-11, Muhammad Sami, Account Clerk and Muhammad Ishaq Naib Qasid to report it. The attendance of the aforesaid employees would be recorded in EO Section of the Ministry thrice a day.

A letter issued by the ministry in this regard read that Secretary H&W has taken serious notice of the complaints and irregularities in Estate Office regarding illegal allotments and mal-administration. Moreover, Muhammad Ayub, Deputy Director, Estate B-18, Estate Office, Islamabad has been exercising the powers of the post of Director General, without lawful authority. He also occupied office of the Director General in sheer violation of official decorum. The office is issuing allotments without any delegated powers and without observing AAR, 2002 and General Waiting List.

It further said that ‘certain irregularities were also been reported in the ejectment and vacation process. He is being assisted by different officials of the Estate Office who have strong roots in office and had been involved in irregularities. Moreover, this ministry had already directed the Estate Office to issue the allotments with the approval of joint secretary (Estate) and Deputy Secretary (Estate) which are not being observed. The letter said that ‘due to irregularities the volume of the court cases of Estate Office and personal hearings in the ministry have been increased manifold. Resultantly, image of the ministry has been tarnished in the general public and specifically in courts.