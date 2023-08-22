Triple jumper Zango soars to Burkina Faso’s first-ever world gold

BUDAPEST: Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango soared to victory in the men’s triple jump for the country’s first-ever World Athletics Championships gold on Monday, while 18-year-old title favourite Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica pulled out injured. “Look at my big, big, big smiling mouth,” Zango said. “It tells you everything. I had so many difficulties and doubts, I have been struggling a lot. I had to travel a very long way to get this gold medal. “I am proud to be the man who keeps his word. I promised to make history and I did it tonight.” Zango, ranked No. 2 in the world, jumped 17.64 metres on his fifth of six attempts to overtake Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez, who won silver with 17.41 after fouling on three of his attempts. Martinez edged team mate Cristian Napoles who jumped 17.40. The world gold was the first in triple jump for any African nation, Zango pointed out.