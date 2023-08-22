UN Resident Coordinator lauds PRCS humanitarian services

UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Julien Harneis, visited the national headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Tuesday. During his visit, he held a meeting with Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari to discuss potential areas of cooperation between PRCS and UN entities. Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abiadullah was also present during the meeting and briefed the UN Resident Coordinator on different interventions. Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed his gratitude for Mr. Harneis’ visit, underscoring its significance as a milestone in the collaboration between PRCS and the United Nations. He emphasized their shared commitment to alleviating human suffering and advancing humanitarian efforts.

The meeting delved into PRCS’s response to the Monsoon Floods of the previous year. Collaborating with IFRC, ICRC, and partners of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, PRCS had provided relief to over 2.7 million people across 55 districts in Pakistan, constituting 10% of the total affected population. Chairman Laghari discussed the challenges faced during the flood response and highlighted PRCS’s mobilization of its own resources to assist the flood-affected population in best possible manner. He expressed gratitude to the UN for its support in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities. In his remarks, UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Julien praised the efforts of PRCS volunteers during floods and other calamities.

He commended PRCS’s humanitarian initiatives and stressed the importance of collaboration with national and international humanitarian actors. He emphasized early preparedness and disaster risk reduction to bolster community resilience. He proposed the possibility of collaboration between PRCS and UN OCHA. He emphasized the significance of involving youth and volunteers in community services, underscoring the importance of utilizing digital tools for people to provide financial assistance aimed at aiding vulnerable communities. On this occasion, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed presented a memento to UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr. Julien Harneis to commemorate the visit.