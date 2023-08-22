High level body to be formed to address grievances of daily wager teachers: Madad Ali

Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi met with the delegation of daily wagers teachers in the presence of Director General, Federal Directorate of Education, Director (Colleges), FDE and, Deputy Secretary (F.E), M/o FE & PT.

Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi compassionately listened to the plea of the daily wager teachers. He said that he sympathizes with the plea of the daily wager teachers and assured them that all his efforts will be directed towards providing relief to the teachers. He said that a special committee will be formulated to address the grievances of the daily wage teachers.

The representative of daily wage teachers expressed their concerns and requested for regularization of their services. The representative M/o FE&PT & FDE briefed the Hon. Minister that initially they were engaged by Area Education Officers and Principals of Islamabad Model Schools / Colleges under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on need basis from time to time as a stopgap arrangement without observing the procedural / codal formalities i.e. advertisement, test. interviews, regional quota, sanctioned posts and qualification, etc.

In compliance with the decision of the Hon. Islamabad High Court, Islamabad in ICA No.340/2017 (Para-123(v)) upheld by the Hon. Supreme Court of Pakistan the cases of 551 daily wagers having designation similar to employees in BS- 16 & above were referred to FPSC in the year 2020 for determining their fitness / eligibility for regularization as one time dispensation.

Accordingly FPSC conducted test on 31.07.2021 and all these daily wagers were advised / instructed by the Hon. IHC during hearing of the case in Writ Petition No. 2937/2019 as well as by Head of Institutions, to appear in the test. But some of these daily wagers did not follow the directions of the Hon. Court and preferred to remain absent willfully from the test without any justiciable reasons. Accordingly, these daily wagers again approached the Hon. Court through Writ Petition No.2937/2019 which was dismissed with the directions to the department to conclude the services of petitioners who failed to qualify the test.

In Writ Petition No.1163/2021, the petitioners who remained absent during the test conducted by the FPSC requested the Hon. Court to give them another chance to appear in test. However, the Hon. Court did not grant them any benefit.

Accordingly, M/o FE&PT approached the Law & Justice Division to seek its advice, thereafter and in compliance with the directions of the Hon. Courts as referred above, FDE has concluded the services of daily wagers who failed to qualify written test conducted by the FPSC or did not appear in the test.