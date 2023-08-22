Pakistani security forces arrest 6 smugglers from Indo-Pak border

Pakistani forces had arrested six suspected smugglers from Pakistani territory near the Indo-Pak border, said the military on Tuesday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement that Pakistan Rangers, a force guarding the country’s eastern border with India, detained the smugglers from July 29 to Aug. 3, 2023. The ISPR released photos of all detained persons adding that hat all the arrested smugglers were Indian nationals who crossed the border into Pakistan and were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan. Pakistan military expressed concerns about crossing a heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of the Indian Border Security Force, adding that Indian BSF troops have not reported the six missing citizens yet. The ISPR vowed to maintain vigilance and said that the smugglers would be dealt with under the law of the land for illegally entering Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities.