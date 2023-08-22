More than 18,000 consumers taking advantage at K-Electric’s camps

More than 18,000 customers, including a large number of women, have visited facilitation camps organised by K-Electric, where they have been provided with the facility of bill payment. Visitors also submitted applications for new connections. Immediate action was also taken on the complaint registered by the visitors. Apart from this, customers’ requests for instalment in electric bills were also entertained. During the last two weeks 20 camps were established in various areas including Hanguabad Lyari, Eidgah Garden Malir, Future Colony Moinabad, Bin Qasim, Islamia Kasbah Orangi, Jamali Goth Gudap, Chinesar Goth Tipu Sultan, Union Council Office Landhi, Tinki Ground Bahadurabad, Fahad Square Johar, Liaquatabad, Baldia, Banguria.

K-Electric also requested local dignitaries and elected representatives to persuade residents in their areas to ensure timely payment of electricity bills. KE emphasized that timely and full payment of bills is very important to ensure electricity supply.