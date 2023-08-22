Naqvi expresses dissatisfaction over delay in Services Hospital work

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to the under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital, accompanied by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir. During his visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assessed the progress of the ongoing construction activities in the new emergency area and expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay in completing the finishing work.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that all pending work be expedited, even if it requires round-the-clock efforts. Noticing old beds outside the new emergency section, he expressed his displeasure and instructed for new beds to be provided promptly. Additionally, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the air conditioning system installation and ordered its immediate improvement.

Taking swift action, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly contacted the Secretary Communication and Works, providing necessary instructions to enhance the facilities in the new emergency area. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi further directed that comprehensive planning should be done to stop the water accumulating in the basement. He conveyed his intent to inaugurate the new emergency room for patients only when fully satisfied.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi tasked the Principal of Services Hospital with supervising and ensuring the completion of all tasks with the utmost quality and efficiency. The Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital was also present during this occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala, and other affected localities. He directed that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas, and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives. He stressed the necessity of fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of the nearby communities. He also provided operational instructions to CS and IG police concerning rescue activities in the impacted areas.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist firing incident in South Waziristan. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel. He remarked that the valiant sons of the nation laid down their lives to vanquish the terrorists and thwart their malicious designs.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that we salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs. The sacrifices of these brave personnel will forever remain etched in our collective memory.

Expressing deep sympathy and condolences, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He emphasized that the prayers of the entire nation are with their families.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed visit to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, uncovering concerning inadequacies in medical facilities and distressing patient conditions. Patients and their attendants voiced a multitude of complaints during the visit. The CM issued a stern warning to MS and the vice chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, laying down a 7-day deadline for significant improvements.

The hospital was marked by subpar sanitation arrangements, and patients complained about undergoing tests and acquiring medications from external sources. Additionally, grievances emerged regarding monetary demands from hospital guards for various services. Disturbingly, specific wards exhibited unsanitary conditions, including broken beds and bloodstains on bed linens. Patients also lamented treatment delays, prolonged reception queues, and the unavailability of ventilators for select cases. The visit revealed certain wards experiencing overcrowding and dire conditions due to insufficient resources. Expressing his deep concern over the dilapidated conditions, Mohsin Naqvi ordered measures to enhance facilities on an urgent basis.

The CM checked the treatment facilities and inquired about the well-being of patients and the facilities provided to them. He inspected auberge, emergency, children & dengue wards and the medical unit, listened to the patient’s problems and issued directions to resolve them. He emphasized enhancing efficiency within available resources to provide relief to patients. Quality treatment is a public right; he said and vowed to revisit the hospital while stressing the need for improvements.

Caretaker Ministers Dr Nasir Jamal, Amir Mir, VC RMU Dr Muhammad Umer and MS Dr Ijaz Butt were also present.

A significant development emerged as several guards, accused of extorting money from patients and their attendants, were apprehended by the police. Prompt action was taken based on complaints lodged during the chief minister’s visit, resulting in immediate arrests and legal proceedings against the guards.