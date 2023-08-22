SC registrar returns PTI chief’s plea with objections

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Monday returned the petition seeking to stop the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in other cases with objections. The registrar office objected that the petitioner had not fulfilled the requirements of Article 184/3 and that he had filed the case for his personal interest.

The apex court’s registrar office returned the petition as ‘not entertainable’. In its written notice, the registrar office observed that the aforementioned petition “has not pointed out as to what questions of public importance in the instant case are involved with reference to enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under the Constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution”. It stated that the conditions for invoking Article 184(3) have not been satisfied in the prayer filed on behalf of the PTI chief. It further mentioned that “misconceiving multifarious prayers have been made in one Constitution Petition” and that the petitioner has not approached any other appropriate forum available under under the law for the same relief without justifying why he has not done so. Article 184(3) of the Constitution stipulates that for the court to have original jurisdiction on a matter, the matter needs to be of public importance and it must involve a violation of fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution.