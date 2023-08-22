Imran’s concern regarding lack of privacy in Attock Jail toilet ‘genuine’: judge

Incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan’s “grave concern” regarding a lack of privacy around his prison cell’s toilet facilities in Attock Jail due to a CCTV (close circuit TV) camera’s presence is “genuine” and points to a violation of prison rules, according to Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqut Ullah Khan.

The judge’s observations regarding the former prime minister’s living conditions came in a report that was issued on Monday but was compiled on August 15 after he conducted a fortnightly inspection of the prison facilities, a private TV channel reported. As per the report, the judge, during the routine inspection, also visited Imran’s cell, who expressed a “grave concerns” about the violation of his privacy and the prevailing living conditions within the prison.

The judge remarked that the PTI leader raised significant concerns regarding a CCTV camera positioned in front of his prison bars, located at a distance of five to six feet, which covers an open bathroom-cum-latrine. The facility had “small L-shape walls about 2.5-3 feet high, leaving no privacy” for toilet activities, the report quoted Imran as saying. “The concern expressed by the prisoner is genuine one and is also violation of Rules 257 and 771 of Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978,” the judge noted in the report.

Rule 257 (Sanitary and bathing arrangements) of the PPR states: “Prisoners shall be granted adequate facilities for bathing and latrines, ensuring privacy.” Meanwhile, Rule 771 pertains to “latrines,” specifying that “latrine floors should be elevated and frequently renewed. Each latrine must have a proper seat and partitions for the sake of privacy.” The judge, however, stated that the superintendent of police present provided assurance to address the grievance raised by the PTI chairman.