Children among eight stranded as chairlift wire breaks mid-air in KP’s Battagram

On Tuesday, a chairlift cable broke and stranded eight people, including six children, in the Allai Tehsil of Battagram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident was confirmed by Mansehra Deputy Inspector General of Police Tahir Ayub, who stated that there is no other option but to rescue the stranded passengers via helicopter.

Gulfaraz, a chairlift passenger, stated that the first wire broke at 7 a.m., followed by another.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Faisal Karim Kundi, has requested immediate action from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, interim Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan, and Information Minister Feroze Jamal.