All culprits of Jaranwala riot must be taken to book: Naqvi

In a solemn address, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident in Jaranwala. He conveyed that the event has deeply impacted the community, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Taking a significant step towards solidarity, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar embarked on his maiden visit to stand by the Christian community affected by the Jaranwala tragedy. The unwavering focus of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar remains firmly set on ensuring that the perpetrators responsible for the Jaranwala tragedy face justice.

Highlighting the progress made in the investigation, the police have taken into custody the principal suspects implicated in the Jaranwala incident. Moreover, diligent efforts are underway to identify and locate other individuals involved, facilitated by video evidence. The occasion marked the distribution ceremony of relief fund checks to the victims of the Jaranwala tragedy. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured that the damaged churches would be meticulously restored within days rather than weeks. Notably, two churches have already undergone restoration.

Expressing a steadfast commitment, Chief Minister stated that each affected family would receive financial assistance without interruption. Ensuring sustained support, he emphasized that the rehabilitation efforts would continue unabated until every affected household is fully reinstated. With a resolute tone, he conveyed that the dedication towards aiding the community is unwavering, vowing that neither the Prime Minister nor CM would simply make fleeting appearances. Pledging unwavering assistance, Chief Minister Naqvi assured that the government would persistently engage, iteratively visiting Jaranwala as necessary.

Taking a moment to acknowledge the support extended by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Naqvi conveyed his gratitude for the robust backing provided to the Punjab government. He recounted the Prime Minister’s sentiments during their interaction, wherein he stressed the importance of ensuring justice for the Christian community under all circumstances. Affirming their relentless pursuit of justice, Chief Minister Naqvi concluded by assuring that substantial efforts were being exerted to ensure a just resolution for the Christian community, with visible results expected in the near future.

The 7th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance & development, convened under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, in principle, decided to give a special package to the heirs of employees who pass away while in service. In addition, CM directed that financial aid to employees’ families should be provided within 10 days positively. The committee granted its approval for the rehabilitation and expansion of Gatwala Road, originating from the Nishat Abad overhead bridge in Faisalabad. A decision was reached to collaborate with the French Development Agency (AFD) to enhance the efficiency of the Water and Sewerage Authorities (WASAs) in Lahore and Faisalabad.

A decision was made to incorporate the acquisition of snow blowers for the Murree roads into the annual development program. Concurrently, the green light was given for the comprehensive restoration of historically significant gates in Lahore, ensuring their return to their original condition. Moreover, funding was allocated for the modernization of the Lahore Zoo. Funds were earmarked to adorn the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, and the project was included in the Annual Development Program. Under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s National Program, in-principle approval was granted for the conversion of agricultural tubewells to solar power in Punjab.

The committee’s consent was extended to include the Flood Protection Sector Project-III in the ADP for the fiscal year 2023-24. Reissuance of funds was approved for small dams in Chakwal and other locations under the public sector development program. Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Mansoor Qadir, and Amir Mir, along with the chief secretary, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, and others attended the meeting. Lahore, August 21: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the provision of high-quality medicines across hospitals. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued clear directives to expedite the availability of quality medications within medical facilities, further instructing the establishment of a transparent framework for medicine procurement.

In a proactive endeavor to enhance efficiency, a meticulous and technologically advanced system will be devised for the storage and seamless distribution of medicines to hospitals. Additionally, the proposal to institute a specialized authority dedicated to medicine procurement is actively being considered. Addressing the significance of effective management skills in medicine procurement and storage, Mohsin Naqvi underlined their pivotal role in ensuring healthcare efficacy. He underscored the importance of constructing a fool-proof mechanism to oversee the purchase, storage, and subsequent distribution of medicines to medical institutions because optimal medical resources are not just a citizen’s entitlement but also a governmental responsibility.