Record development work done at Gorakh Hill Station during last 9 years

The Chairman Gorakh Hills Authority and former MNA Sardar Rafiq Ahmad Jamali has said that important steps have been taken to provide the best facilities for the entertainment and safety of tourists visiting the Gorakh Hills Station. Sharing the details of the Development works at Gorakh, Sardar Rafiq Ahmed Jamali said that rupees three billion were released during last nine years to the Gorakh Hill Authority, from which 35 km, 18 foot wide road has been widened/reconstructed from Wahi Pandhi to the 35 km point at a cost of 1000 million for safe journey of the tourist.

He said that 16 furnished duplex family resorts with 2 rooms along with lounge, terrace and viewpoints each have been completed along with 8 room fully furnished tourist hostel, a huge Event Area, restaurant, tuck shop, PD rest house, fiberglass rest house, Mosque, various viewpoints with connecting internal roads, cricket ground, children’s play area with swings and props etc, solar electric system for all huts, resorts and the restaurant, solar light poles, Bar BQ spot, mobile toilets, dispensary with doctor’s bungalow and residential quarters for employees have also been constructed.

He further informed that 8 reservoir water tanks with pumping stations have also been for conveyance of water 5000-6000 feet above. Also Lavatories and other facilities like shades, Paver Block, RCC Road and tracks have been built to cater to various needs of the tourists. Apart from this, a canteen has also been built at the 35 km point, Sardar Rafiq Ahmad Jamali further added that the work on some components is still on-going, like Circuit House, Bar BQ Point, Zoo and some family resorts.

He said a proposal to build dams and the remaining portion of the road bypassing the dreaded Khawal Luk has also been proposed and the PC-1 of the same is with the P&D Board awaiting for approval. He further reaffirmed his commitment to make Gorakh Hill Station the top tourist attraction and destination of the people of all Pakistan, especially Sindh.