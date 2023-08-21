PVMC grants permanent accreditation to PMAS-AAUR’s Veterinary programs

The decision was taken by the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) executive committee on the recommendations of PVMC Accreditation & Equivalence (A&E) committee who visited the Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (FV & AS), PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi to assess the facilities available. The PVMC Executive Committee permanently accredited the FV & AS for their DVM degree program along with the initiation of DVM evening and postgraduate programs in the disciplines of Clinical Studies, Parasitology & Microbiology, Veterinary Pathology, Animal Breeding & Genetics and Livestock Production & Management. After the announcement of the decision by PVMC, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem congratulated and appreciated the efforts of faculty. He said that the university is working hard towards quality research work and being the head of the institute, it is his prime responsibility to provide the atmosphere where quality education & research can prosper.