Lipton Teas & Infusions empowers communities with supreme “Apna Trike” project

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Pakistan is delighted to announce its pioneering collaboration with Bullseye Pakistan and Al Mustafa in the transformative Supreme “Apna Trike” Project. This groundbreaking initiative aims to create sustainable employment opportunities while introducing Supreme Tea to underserved communities in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan. Future include extending the program to more cities across the nation.

The Supreme “Apna Trike” Project is designed with a dual focus:

1. Creating Sustainable Employment: Through the Apna Trikes project, purpose-built trikes will be provided to deserving individuals, empowering them to start their own trike selling businesses. Lipton’s investment in the initiative will enable these young entrepreneurs to sell Supreme Tea alongside complimentary snacks, earning and repaying through easy installments over a 5-year period. This unique model encourages skill development and fosters valuable entrepreneurial acumen.

2. Generating Trial for Supreme Tea: The project’s innovative approach seeks to introduce Supreme Tea to communities through the sale of hot teacups. With each trike expected to serve an average of 124 cups per day, the initiative promises to make Supreme Tea a delightful and accessible experience for countless individuals.

Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Farheen Salman, President BSPAN & General Manager Pakistan, LIPTON Teas & Infusions, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Bullseye Pakistan and Al Mustafa for the Supreme ‘Apna Trike’ Project. By empowering deserving youth and providing them with a platform to thrive, we are not only creating opportunities but also bringing a delightful tea experience to communities in need. This project showcases our commitment to Pakistan’s growth and prosperity, especially during these challenging times of rising inflation.” Ahmed Raza Tayyab, Secretary General Al-Mustafa Welfare Society, emphasized their dedication to empowering individuals, stating, “Everybody deserves the chance to flourish. Over the last 36 years, we have transformed the lives of millions of people through various projects. Together with LIPTON and Bullseye, we believe in empowering the youth to be catalysts for positive change, and the Supreme ‘Apna Trike’ Project exemplifies that commitment.”

Shoaib Qureshy, MD Bullseye, echoed the same sentiment and said, “The Supreme ‘Apna Trike’ Project not only provides sustainable livelihoods to people but also genuinely promotes the brand idea of “Apna pan”. “We are eager to support the transformational journey of these young entrepreneurs and their families.” The Supreme “Apna Trike” Project is set to uplift communities, foster economic resilience, and create a better future for Pakistan. With a shared vision of empowering deserving youth and driving positive change, LIPTON Teas & Infusions Pakistan, Bullseye Pakistan, and Al Mustafa are determined to make this project a resounding success.