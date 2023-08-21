First special court to hear cases under Official Secrets Act established

On Monday, a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), a day after President Dr Arif Alvi denied approving controversial bills that would expand the military’s powers.

According to media reports, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat has been given additional charge of the special court, and trials under the Official Secrets Act are expected to begin soon.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s former foreign minister and Imran Khan’s second in command, who was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of a ciphering offence, is expected to appear before the special court on the same charge.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the court will remain in camera in line with the law.