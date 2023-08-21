Manchester City see off Newcastle, Manchester United lose at Spurs

LONDON: Premier League champions Manchester City racked up a club-record 17th successive home win in all competitions but had to graft to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday night. A superb strike from Julian Alvarez sealed the points for Pep Guardiola’s side, but the relief they showed at the final whistle said a lot about a strong Newcastle display. City’s win lifted them to six points from two games alongside Brighton and Hove Albion who earlier in the day thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 away. Manchester United were unable to join City and Brighton at the top of the fledgling table though as they went down to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in what was Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge of the London club.

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-1 although ended the game with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was shown a red card on his home debut. Brentford are now unbeaten in 11 successive London derbies after they cruised to a 3-0 win at Fulham who also finished with 10 men after Tim Ream was sent off after conceding a penalty. Manchester City made light of the absence of Kevin de Bruyne, who had surgery this week after damaging a hamstring in the 3-0 opening win over Burnley. In their first home game since clinching the treble last season, City’s stunning feat was honoured in grand fashion before kickoff at The Etihad Stadium. City will be contending for multiple trophies again this season, but Newcastle showed why Guardiola has tipped them to be amongst the contenders for their Premier League crown.

That said, City were comfortably the better side in the opening half in which Alvarez broke the deadlock with a powerful strike in the 31st minute after being picked out by Phil Foden. Newcastle grew in belief after the break but they discovered that for all City’s attacking attributes, they also possess one of the tightest rearguards in Europe and Eddie Howe’s side could find no way through to goal.

Tottenham continued to banish the clouds of gloom that had preceded the new campaign as they proved there is life after Harry Kane with a vibrant display against a sloppy United. Pape Matar Sarr’s maiden Premier League goal, struck high into the net from a deflected cross just after halftime, and a late own goal by Lisandro Martinez sealed the victory which gave Tottenham four points from two games.