Work for diversity, unity and harmony: Ambassador Masood Khan addresses Annual Pakistan Day Parade in New Jersey

New Jersey, August 20, 2023: “You have a role beyond your professional careers and businesses. You are a catalyst for moving Pakistan and the United States closer through people to peoples exchanges”, said Ambassador Khan. “This is a big contribution that you’re making, to our diplomacy,” said Masood Khan today while addressing a huge gathering of the Pakistani American community in New Jersey while at the annual “Pakistan Day Parade”.

“Have faith in Pakistan. Pakistan has passed through many turbulences and many challenges and it has survived. It will thrive in the years and decades to come. And you will see it as one of the most successful nations in the comity of the international community,” he told a cheering, most of them clad in Pakistan’s national flag.

“Keep contributing back to Pakistan, keep investing back in Pakistan,” Masood Khan said.

The NJ Pakistan Day Parade is an annual event since 2015. Attended by thousands of participants, the event celebrates and promotes the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan while fostering unity, diversity, and community engagement. The annual parade features colorful floats, music, dance, cultural exhibitions, and Pakistani arts and cuisine.

Reiterating his call for demonstrating unity, Masood Khan said “Polarization would weaken you. If you demonstrate unity, you would emerge stronger here in the United States and your role in Pakistan would also grow.”

“You may pursue politics. You may pursue your own preferred agenda but at the same time, remember that the state takes primacy and the nation takes primacy over political affiliations. So my appeal to you is to demonstrate unity under all circumstances,” said Ambassador Masood Khan.

The Ambassador, on the occasion, also strongly condemned attacks on churches in Pakistan. He said that the entire nation has condemned the heinous act and expressed solidarity with the victims.

“This was a conspiracy against Pakistan. This was a conspiracy against the society and nation of Pakistan and we will not countenance it under any circumstances,” stated the Ambassador adding that the perpetrators of the crimes will be brought to justice.

Masood Khan also paid a glowing tribute to the founder of the Parade, late Mr. Abrar (Sam) Khan. He said that late Sam Khan stood for promoting unity, diversity and heritage of the country in the United States.

“His spirit lives on. He inspired people during his lifetime. And he continues to influence young men and women who are present here today and he would continue to influence succeeding generations,” the Ambassador said.

Masood Khan also acknowledged and appreciated the achievements of Assemblywoman Ms. Shama Haider for being the first Pakistani American woman to have been elected for NJ state assembly.

Elected representatives also spoke on the occasion and paid tribute to late Sam Khan and also highlighted the contributions of Pak diaspora in New Jersey. They included among others Speaker of the Assembly Craig Coughlin, Congressman Pallone, Chairman Kenven McCabe, Assemblywoman Shama Haider, Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak, Mayor Woodbridge John McCormac and Mayor East Brunswick Brad Cohen.