Islamabad police granted 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist, was given a three-day physical remand by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Monday in connection with a case involving “interference in state affairs”.

Imaan Hazir, a rights advocate, and attorney, was taken from her home by law enforcement in the early hours of Sunday. Imaan’s mother, Shireen Mazari, the former human rights minister of the country, described how her daughter was detained by more than a dozen people.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad recently granted Imaan and Ali Wazir a three-day physical detention order, one day following the pair’s Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally.

The prosecutor asked for a 10-day hold during today’s hearing, but the judge only granted a 3-day hold after Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict.

An earlier top trend on social media was the arrest of a well-known social activist and lawyer, with thousands of people tweeting for their release.

Imaan shared an update on X on Sunday revealing that unidentified individuals broke down her home’s security cameras and forced their way inside by destroying the gate.

Imaan’s mother revealed that the authorities had unlawfully seized Imaan’s mobile, laptop, and the phone of her house security guard.

Local and international rights organizations, political figures, and activists have denounced the shocking arrests. Imaan’s arrest was cited by Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission as part of a more concerning trend of state-authorized violence against people.