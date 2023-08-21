CDA, Niaz Support partner to improve mobility of disable workers

Niaz Support, a social enterprise that provides support to persons with disabilities in Pakistan, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to provide customised wheelchairs to CDA workers and their families who are suffering from disabilities.

The MOU was signed by Hussain Odhwani, Founder of Niaz Support, and Ch. Muhammad Yaseen, General Secretary – CDA Mazdoor Union and Pakistan Workers Federation Islamabad. “We are delighted to partner with CDA to provide customised wheelchairs to their deserving workers and their families,” said Odhwani. “This one-of-a-kind agreement will help to mobilise the deserving lower middle class families and bring mobility and prosperity within their homes.” CDA appreciated the great efforts of Niaz Support to mobilise persons with disabilities in Pakistan and thanked the founder for his generous offer to support CDA workers in need. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing quality services to our workers,” said Yaseen. “We are grateful to Niaz Support for their support and look forward to working with them to improve the lives of our workers with disabilities.” The wheelchairs will be customised to the specific needs of each recipient and will be provided free of charge. This collaboration is a significant step towards improving the lives of persons with disabilities in Pakistan. It is a testament to the commitment of Niaz Support and CDA to providing equal opportunities to all.