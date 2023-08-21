Under training Sindh Police DSPs impress IG Punjab with cultural exchange

DSPs under training from Sindh Police, met by IG Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar had a meeting at the Central Police Office, DSPs under training from Sindh Police provided briefings to IG Punjab and senior police officers about their training and field attachments. IG Punjab visited the State of the Art police Station Mozang Lahore, Under training officers observed practical workings of various sections, including Front Desk, Police Station Record Management, Operations, and Investigation Divisions. Sindh Police DSPs presented traditional caps and cultural turbans to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG Establishment Raja Rafat Mukhtar, and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar,

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar provided guidance to DSPs under training for a successful professional career’ He mentioned that the presentations given by young officers reflect deep insights and challenges of field duties, IG Punjab directed young police officers to complete their remaining training with dedication and hard work and to utilize modern technology for the protection of lives, property, and crime control in society.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized creating an easy delivery of public services alongside crime prevention, He urged to maintain empathy and positive behaviour while serving citizens, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and other officers were also present at the occasion.