WWF, Coca Cola join hands for sustainable water management in Lahore

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Pakistan successfully organized a field visit to the Ravi River as part of their joint initiative, “Sustainable Water Management for Lahore.” The visit showcased significant strides made towards ensuring the responsible and efficient use of water resources in the region.

The field visit, which took place on 18th August 2023, brought together key stakeholders, experts, and members of the community to observe firsthand the ongoing efforts to address water-related challenges faced by Lahore. The initiative aims to promote a holistic approach to water management, emphasizing conservation, efficient usage, and environmental preservation. During the visit, participants were exposed to innovative solutions and projects designed to safeguard the Ravi River’s ecosystem while meeting the water needs of Lahore’s growing population. Demonstrations and discussions centered around sustainable irrigation techniques, water quality monitoring, and community engagement initiatives that encourage responsible water use.

Through collaborative efforts such as this, we are taking significant steps towards ensuring the availability of clean and abundant water resources for future generations. The partnership between WWF and the Coca-Cola Pakistan exemplifies how public and private entities can work together to address pressing environmental challenges, said one of the hosts.

The Coca-Cola Pakistan’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship has been a driving force behind this joint initiative. We are proud to support initiatives that prioritize water conservation and the protection of vital ecosystems. The field visit to the Ravi River showcases the positive impact that can be achieved through meaningful partnerships, said one of the organizers The Sustainable Water Management for Lahore initiative aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

As a result of the collaborative efforts between WWF and the Coca-Cola Foundation, progress is being made in promoting responsible water usage, fostering community involvement, and preserving the natural environment. This field visit to the Ravi River serves as a testament to the commitment of both organizations towards creating a sustainable and water-secure future for Lahore. Present at the event were Aisha Sarwari, Director Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Pak & Afg the Coca-Cola Pakistan, Hiba Dar Senior Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Pakistan, Engr. Dr. M. Imran Azam, WWF Manager Fresh Water Program and Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq Shaukat from COMSATS University.