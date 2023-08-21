Punjab announces Rs2m for affected familes of Jaranwala incident

The Punjab government approved a compensation package of Rs2 million for each of the families affected by the Jaranwala rampage last week.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that relief cheques would be distributed to Jaranwala victims within two to three days.

For the first time in Punjab history, CM Naqvi chaired a cabinet meeting in a church as a rare show of solidarity with the Christian community. Secretaries and senior officials were also present.

Later, at Jamia Masjid Sabri in Jaranwala, he met members of the peace committee, including scholars from all schools of thought and personalities from other religions.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Naqvi stated that the previous cabinet meeting unanimously approved compensation of Rs2 million for each of the affected Christian families in Jaranwala.

He also revealed that Muslim scholars were willing to allow Christians to worship in mosques.

“I just had a meeting with peace Committee Jaranwala in which the religious leaders said that the Christians can use their mosques for worship if they have no place for it due to damage to their churches”.

“I think that the peace committee has given a very good message as it would help in pacifying and controlling the situation that erupted after August 16 tragedy”, the CM added.

He said that the Jaranwala incident was a big tragedy.

“Therefore, we stand with our Christian brothers in this difficult time and the Peace Committee would also play its dynamic role in addressing ill effects of this tragedy by promoting love and affection among both communities”, he said.

The chief minister further stated that rehabilitation of damaged churches had been started on Saturday and so far two churches had been restored.

“I also visited one of the churches where rehabilitation work was completed”, he said, adding that management of some churches had stopped restoration work temporarily as they wanted some changes and improvements in their design.

All necessary equipment would still be on hand, though, and restoration work would pick back up in these churches as soon as their management would permit it.

He promised that the government would cover all costs associated with rehabilitating the churches, and he also promised to make frequent trips to Jaranwala until and unless all issues involving the affected people and their churches were resolved.

CM Naqvi responded to a question by stating that the government had already made it clear that those accused of participating in the Jaranwala riots would unquestionably face punishment.

He added that while no guilty person would ever be spared, those who were found to be innocent would receive the proper relief.

The provincial ministers and the chief minister had earlier arrived by coach at the AEC Church in Isa Nagari and attended the Sunday service there.