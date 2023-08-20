Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie the knot on September 25

Parineeti Chopra, who announced her engagement with political figure Raghav Chadha in May, will reportedly be tying the knot next month in September. Both Parineeti and Raghav have often been spotted together at the airport, travelling to different destinations to find the perfect venue to get married.

Reports now claim, the duo has finally decided on a venue and are all set to host a grand wedding function in Rajasthan. Times of India also unveiled a date of their wedding which is going to take place in Rajasthan among their close friends and family member. As per the news portal, the lovebirds will tie the knot on September 25.

Despite the Ishaqzaade actress’ packed work schedule, her team has kick started the wedding preparations, reports.

“It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September”, suggested the reports. On the other hand, the couple will later host a grand reception at Gurugram, reports Pinkvilla.

Parineeti and Raghav were friends before getting engaged. They studied together at the London School of Economics. The two felt connection between each other, hence, they decided to take their relationship to the next step. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next in Imtiaz Ali film Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.