Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wants to do comedy films

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in an intense film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, has now shown her interest in experimenting with comedy roles.

While talking to Time of India, Jahnvi shared that she that role like Dhadak and Mili have the potential to grasp popularity, but now she wants to pick up roles that will challenge her as an actor.

Sridevi’s daughter want to reconnect with her artistic roots by picking up glamorous roles and trying her hand onto comedy role.

“I want to look good and dance a little bit on screen because somewhere along this journey, I forgot that is what comes naturally to me the most. So, I think it is time for me to go back to my natural state for a bit”, she told ETimes.

The 26-year-old actress has done serious role mainly so far. Her next project is also a sports drama named Mr and Mrs. Mahi. She will be collaborating with ace actor Rajkumar Rao in the film.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will also be making her Telugu debut by joining hands with RRR actor Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in a movie titled Devara. The ambitious project is set to release on April 5, 2024, reports Pinkvilla.