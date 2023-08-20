Kinza Hashmi sets internet ablaze in black outfit

Leading Pakistani actor Kinza Hashmi took the internet by storm as the Ishq Tamasha star dropped her pictures in stunning black outfit. The actor is known for her brilliant performances and often praised for her acting skills while bringing depth and complexity to her characters. Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha star posed for her latest photo shoot in elegant black outfit. She looked classy in a stylish black dress. Kinza captioned the post as “Someone said to me that, ‘You feel too much’, And I said, ‘Isn’t it the point of having a heart’. The fans showed their great love and support for Kinza in the comments section. One fan wrote ‘Pretty’ in the comment section while another dropped the heartfelt emoticons. Kinza has more than 8.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.