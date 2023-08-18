Dr Faisal Mushtaq inducted as Honorary Rotarian, Decorated as Ambassador of Rotary Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of his remarkable contributions and unwavering dedication to the education sector and community service, Founder & CEO Roots Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI has been inducted as an Honorary Rotarian and decorated as the Ambassador of Rotary Pakistan. This prestigious recognition highlights his outstanding efforts in shaping the future of education and fostering positive change within the community.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, a visionary leader in the education field, has been instrumental in transforming the lives of countless individuals through his relentless commitment to providing quality education and empowering the underprivileged. His dedication aligns perfectly with Rotary’s core values of service above self and humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, this landmark occasion saw the acknowledgement of Roots Millennium Education Group, Pakistan’s largest high-profile education system encompassing Universities, Colleges, and Schools, as a Partner of Rotary Pakistan. This partnership aims to join forces in serving marginalized communities, fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and nurturing future young leaders who will shape a better tomorrow.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to formalize this alliance, with distinguished representatives from Rotary Pakistan. District Governor RID 3272, DG Masrur J. Scheik, along with IPDG Adnan Saboor, PDG Chouhdary Saifullah Ejaz, and ARPIC Imran Ghaznavi, were present in the MOU signing ceremony.

Mr. Imran Ghaznavi, the ARPIC 3272 Zone IB, has been pivotal in facilitating and establishing this transformative partnership. He will continue to oversee and guide the collaboration across Pakistan, ensuring its success in positively impacting communities and fostering a brighter future for all.

The #Rotary and #RootsMillennium partnership heralds a new era of collaborative efforts towards building a more inclusive and prosperous society. Together, they aim to make significant strides in promoting education, sustainable development, and cultivating future leaders who embody Rotary’s spirit of service.