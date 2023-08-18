Islamic Ideology Council denounces Jaranwala incident

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Thursday vehemently denounced the recent incidents that unfolded in Jaranwala, highlighting the disconnect between such actions and the core principles of religion, national laws, and societal norms.

He, in a statement, asserted that the occurrences in Jaranwala stood in stark contradiction to the teachings of Islam, which espoused reverence for places of worship and religious symbols across all faiths. “Our religion and our nation’s laws are rooted in respect, tolerance, and coexistence,” stated Dr. Ayaz adding, “Acts of violence, targeting individuals based on their beliefs, or attempting to take matters into one’s own hands due to alleged acts of religious blasphemy find no endorsement within Islam,” he added.

The chairman emphasized that legal recourse should be pursued without bias or discrimination against any individuals involved in fomenting animosity and hatred. “No matter the motivations, we are bound by our faith and our Constitution to ensure that justice prevails. Those responsible for promoting discord and hatred must be held accountable under the full extent of the law,” he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Ayaz urged the government to take immediate and comprehensive measures to rehabilitate the affected homes and places of worship.

He stressed that compensation should be extended to individuals who had suffered losses to their private properties as a result of these distressing incidents.

In a noteworthy development, the Council of Islamic Ideology, during its special session (Session Number 226) convened on December 20, 2021, addressed the Sialkot incident and presented a set of recommendations to the government.

The council asserted that to deter the occurrence of such heinous events, stringent punitive measures need to be implemented against the perpetrators involved. The council’s recommendations included the establishment of specialized courts dedicated to expeditiously handling cases related to such incidents.

These courts, as proposed, would operate around the clock, ensuring prompt and fair trials. The objective is to deliver tangible and appropriate penalties to those responsible for inciting criminal activities, orchestrating such actions, and utilizing places of worship to propagate divisive ideologies. Meanwhile, former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman denounced the Jaranwala incident in the strongest terms and called for a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure accountability and justice into the matter.

Speaking out against biased or one-sided positions, he, in a statement, emphasized the importance of upholding the law without favoritism.

“The responsibility of safeguarding the lives, property, and honor of every citizen, regardless of their background, rests with the state,” the Mufti said who is also the president of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris and Darul Uloom Naeemia, Karachi.

He reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the protection of all citizens, including minorities such as Christians, and their places of worship.

He further said, “Although we unequivocally denounce the harm inflicted upon the churches and residences of Christians, we also assert the necessity to elucidate that the motives behind this occurrence must be revealed, including the identities of those who defiled the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. Furthermore, it is imperative to ascertain the instigator behind these actions and determine whether a distinct plan and conspiracy were orchestrated.”

He asserted that the demand for accountability required swift and decisive action against individuals involved in incidents of sacrilege. He stressed the importance of preventing public sentiment from escalating by promptly addressing such matters within the framework of the law.