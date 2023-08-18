Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, August 18, 2023


Spain MPs elect new speaker with Catalan separatists in focus

AFP

Spain’s new parliament began meeting Thursday after an inconclusive July election with lawmakers to choose a new speaker in a closely-watched vote in which the hardline Catalan separatist party JxCat will play a key role. Thursday’s vote is widely seen as a trial run ahead of a crucial investiture vote — which determines who forms the government — expected next month. During the July polls, neither the left nor the right won the 176 mandates for a working majority in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies — with each side only able to amass the cross-party support of 171 lawmakers. That has put JxCat in an influential position, for how its seven lawmakers vote — both on Thursday and in the investiture vote — could be decisive. Shortly before the session began at 0800 GMT, Spanish media reports said JxCat had reached a last-minute deal to back Francina Armengol, the Socialist candidate proposed by the acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Submit a Comment