PRCS, SZABIST ink MoU to boost humanitarian cooperation

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two institutions. Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan and Head of Campus SZABIST Mr. Khusro Pervaiz Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, was present to grace the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari lauded the accomplishments of SZABIST across the academic spectrum, acknowledging their contributions to innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and science & technology. He conveyed his strong inclination to deepen the partnership between PRCS and SZABIST in various domains, with a focus on benefiting local communities. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari outlined the PRCS’s objectives of expanding its volunteer network, intensifying blood donation services, and extending humanitarian initiatives. Engaging young individuals from schools, colleges, and universities, he emphasized, would be pivotal in realizing these goals.

In response, Head of Campus SZABIST, Mr. Khusro Pervaiz Khan, extended the university’s unwavering support and commitment to the national humanitarian initiatives spearheaded by PRCS. The MoU aims at building a working relationship between PRCS and SZABIST in mobilizing, recruiting and training youth volunteers from among students of the university. SZABIST will provide capacity building training session to PRCS staff and volunteers on interpersonal communication skills and stress management. It also provides a broad framework for cooperation between the two institutions in enhancing mutual interest, fostering mutual understanding and contributing to various services. Under the MoU, SZABIST students will be offered voluntary opportunities to join PRCS as dedicated volunteers. The university will play an instrumental role in facilitating PRCS in setting up voluntary blood donation camps, a crucial step toward bolstering blood reserves and addressing the needs arising from disasters, thalassemia, hemophilia, cancer patients, and more. Both the organizations will boost cooperation on Climate Change Adaptation & Disaster Management, Livelihood & Sustainable Development research and health intervention.