Naqvi directs to ensure free-of-cost medicines to patients

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits the Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi along with Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir and inspected medical facilities, as well as the cleanliness situation, at the new emergency. He also delved into the matter of timely medical check-ups, particularly after some patients expressed concerns about delays in both check-ups and X-ray procedures, partly attributed to the absence of certain doctors and staff.

The CM instructed doctors to ensure prompt check-ups for patients, emphasizing that there should be no delays in patient check-ups in emergencies, even by a moment. The provision of free medications to patients should be ensured without fail; he added and ordered the swift completion of patient registrations at the reception counter.

A delegation led by Ms Jingmin Huang, Director of the Water and Urban Development Sector at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday. Both discussed the collaborative efforts between the Asian Development Bank and Punjab and agreed to enhance cooperation across various sectors including agriculture, farm-to-market roads, water resource management and urban development. Mohsin Naqvi articulated that the ADB stands as a paramount partner in Punjab’s journey towards development and prosperity. Highlighting the priority of timely completion of ongoing projects with the ADB support, particularly in the domains of agriculture, water management, and urban development, he expressed an earnest desire for enhanced cooperation. Moreover, there exists a strategic initiative to expand the scope of green projects across the entirety of Punjab, bolstered by ADB’s support; the CM said and expressed gratitude towards ADB for its urban amenities improvement program in cities.

Jingmin Huang acknowledged the unwavering efforts of CM Mohsin Naqvi and his team in advancing the ADB program as the Punjab government has made rapid strides in advancing ADB projects, thereby reinforcing the commitment to further strengthen collaboration in diverse fields. Cooperation with the Punjab govt would be further extended, she added. Present at the meeting were key ADB officials, including Mr Xijie(CJ) Lu, head of the Pakistan resident mission urban unit Shaukat Shafi, senior project officer Syed Umer Ali Shah and provincial ADB coordinator Imran Sikandar Baloch. Minister Local Government and Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary local government, secretary housing and others were also present.

Moreover, The mother of Additional Secretary Establishment, Abdul Razzaq, at the Chief Minister’s Office, passed away today. The final rites were conducted with funeral prayers held in her hometown, Jalla Jam, Melsi.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Additional Secretary Abdul Razzaq’s mother. In a condolence message, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi beseeched Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and offer strength and fortitude to the grieving family. Officers and staff members of the Chief Minister’s Office join in mourning the loss of Additional Secretary Abdul Razzaq’s mother. They extend their sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this time of sorrow.