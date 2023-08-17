Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 26th death anniversary

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the iconic singer who gave a new voice to the music industry and known as the Emperor of Qawwali, left his fans 26 years ago. He created a dawn of art music that will never be evening and the magic of his voice was present in 125 albums and was included in the Guinness Book of World Records. Be it qawwali or song, ghazal or classical singing, the king of qawwali was proficient in every genre of music. He sang countless songs for domestic films and his music was copied in the neighbouring country as well and the world renowned musicians considered it an honour to work with him. He has many admirers in Pakistan, but abroad his songs are so loved that the listeners are forced to sway. Due to continuous work Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s health continued to decline day by day, he suffered a heart attack in London on 16th August 1997 which proved to be fatal however his soulful voice and magical way of singing still keep him alive in the hearts of his fans.