Politicians’ role for growth of youth lamented

Esteemed sports figures here on Wednesday said that politicians had displayed minimal concern for fostering the growth of the younger generation. As a result, they lamented that the promotion of beneficial endeavors, such as sports among the youth of Swat, had been largely overlooked. They were speaking in an inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited Swat Cricket League, aiming to showcase the finest cricket talent in the district. The event was organized by Classic Cricket Academy. PCB Swat representative Hussain Ali, coach Fazal Wahab, senior cricketers Rahmat Ali, Shaukat Ali, Liaqat Ali and other national and domestic cricket players participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion PCB representative Hussain Ali said he was excited to see many young players in the event. He expressed his admiration for the district’s abundant cricketing talent.”Though Swat is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, its true wealth lies in its pool of sports talent who continue to excel in various games,” he said.

He announced that the fertile lands of Swat had not only produced picturesque landscapes but nurtured exceptional cricketing abilities. Highlighting the remarkable achievements of the valley’s cricketing youth he revealed that around ten young cricket players hailing from Swat participated in prestigious leagues and championships on both national and international platforms, contributing significantly to the country’s cricketing prowess.

The high point of Hussain Ali’s speech was the announcement that district Swat, against all odds and with limited resources, had achieved a monumental feat by becoming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa champion for the first time in history. “Despite the absence of proper cricket grounds and facilities, the district Swat team emerged victorious in the provincial championship, marking a moment of immense pride for the entire community.He praised the dedication and hard work that went into achieving this remarkable victory, underscoring the importance of perseverance and commitment in the face of challenges.

The opening ceremony not only set the stage for thrilling cricket battles but also symbolized the triumph of sportsmanship and determination. With the support of enthusiastic sponsors and the indomitable spirit of the players, the Swat Cricket League is poised to not only provide a platform for local talent but also to reinforce the notion that passion and talent can overcome any obstacle.