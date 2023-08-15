Rich tributes paid to leaders of Pakistan Movement: Pakistan celebrates 76 years of independence

The nation celebrated its 76th Independence Anniversary Monday with utmost national fervour.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute at the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at the provincial headquarters. The day commenced with special prayers for the country’s prosperity and unity, an apt prayer given the turmoil on the political and economic fronts.

In a moving moment, the country then resounded with sirens at 7:58am, heralding the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at 8am. While the change of guard ceremonies were held at Mazar-i-Iqbal in Lahore and Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi. Mosques across the country reverberated with early morning prayers for prosperity, solidarity, and peace.

As the country marks the day with a national holiday, various public and private sector departments are geared up to host a range of special functions and activities, including seminars, discussions, photographic exhibitions, artistic displays of paintings and poetry, national song renditions, and vibrant debate competitions to reflect on the monumental feat achieved 76 years ago.

The spotlight was on recognising the tireless contributions of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and the sacrifices made by national heroes and ordinary people as they fought for sovereignty and a right to self-determination in a time, even when the odds were against them.

Streets and avenues of the federal capital and other cities have already turned into a sea of colours – especially green – and people adorn their houses, cars, and streets with flags, banners, and buntings, creating an ambiance of festivity that is sorely needed. Prominent public and private edifices were aglow with illuminations, commemorating this significant occasion.

Print and electronic media, on this day, pay tribute to the indelible contributions of Pakistan’s heroes, paying homage to their extraordinary dedication. Police across the country finalised traffic management plans for the convenience and safety of the general public as people throng public spaces such as parks, malls, markets, and beaches to celebrate the day, mingling with each other. Cities across the country turned green and white colour with Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, buntings, pin badges, toys, and other decorative accessories to attract youngsters and children. Moreover, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services, and even electronics companies offered exciting discounts, adding to the festivity.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, President Arif Alvi congratulated people on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day anniversary. “On this day, we pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan Movement,” the president wrote. “The stories of those people, who faced hardships, endured oppression and braved immense challenges to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations,” he wrote, adding that the sacrifices of our forefathers should be valued. “76 years ago, on this day, Pakistan gained independence after the historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “The Muslims of India wanted a homeland for themselves where they could freely order their individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam. This day marks the culmination of a democratic and political struggle in our quest for freedom from colonial rule,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the significance of this day, he wrote that it gives us the opportunity for introspection. “We should reflect on the nation’s progress so far, prevailing challenges, and opportunities for growth. It is a time to renew our commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.” He then urged people to pledge to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam. Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “This day holds a special significance in our hearts, for this historic day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan. “Today, we pay rich tributes to the men, women and children who got together under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to struggle for the creation of a land they could call home,” he stated.

“In the process, they established a glorious example of commitment and devotion to the cause of Pakistan. I also take this opportunity to pay homage to the Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership and other leaders without whom the dream of Pakistan could not see the light of day.” “The nation will eternally remain indebted to them for gifting us with the precious gift of freedom,” the PM said, adding the freedom struggle for a separate homeland represented an idea whose time had come, an idea rooted in self-assertion and hope of a better tomorrow. It was for a country where our people could explore their potential and live in peace in line with their glorious traditions, ethos, culture, and values. The idea of Pakistan was much bigger than we can imagine, the PM maintained, adding it was an aspiration shaped by a fear of living under the majoritarian principle advocated by Congress.

PM Shehbaz further said there was no denying the importance of the many milestones we have achieved in the last seven and a half decades, often against opposing circumstances. “We have faced the worst natural disasters, conflicts and wars and always managed to build back better. All along the way, we have jealously guarded the gift of freedom that we so passionately prize,” he added. He also recognised the importance and the urgency of Kashmir’s struggle for freedom that spans well over seven decades. Meanwhile, former president Zardari said that pledging loyalty to the Constitution means acknowledging the supremacy of the Parliament as the authentic court of the people. “On the occasion of Independence Day, a pledge should be made to ensure the rule of the people according to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan,” he said in a statement on the eve of Independence Day. Moreover, Bilawal said that the day is also the occasion to ask ourselves whether today’s Pakistan has succeeded in achieving all the goals that our founding fathers had set and dreamed of at the time of its establishment.