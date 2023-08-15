Hina Parvez Butt to take action against PTI harassers

Hina Parvez Butt, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has decided to report the assault in London to the police and press charges against the harassers today.

On a private family outing in London, the former lawmaker was taunted and heckled by a group of people who appeared to be supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The video of the assaulters throwing a bottle and hurling abuse at Butt drew harsh criticism from Twitterati.

The PML-N leader has decided to file a legal complaint about the incident.

Butt was with her son when she was attacked, it should be noted.

In another video of the incident, a man who was part of the mob could be seen carrying a PTI flag and hurling abuses at Butt, while her son was clearly disturbed.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter on Monday, Butt lashed out at her assaulters and wrote: “Rude and unruly PTI people have stooped to the extent of assaulting me in front of my son in London, throwing bottles at me and hurling foul abuse at me.”

“Are these uncivilized people making Pakistan’s name bright or defaming it?”

پی ٹی آئی کے بدتمیز اور بدتہذیب لوگ اس حد تک گر گئے ہیں کہ لندن میں میرے بیٹے کے سامنے مجھ پر حملہ کیا، مجھ پر بوتلیں پھینکیں اور گندی گالیاں دیں۔ کیا یہ بد تہذیب لوگ ایسی حرکات کر کے پاکستان کا نام روشن کر رہے ہیں یا بدنام کر رہے ہیں؟ اللہ کا شکر ہے میرے لیڈر نواز شریف نے ہمیشہ… pic.twitter.com/AQri5sxB86 — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) August 13, 2023

As the video went viral, people condemned the act on social media, calling it heinous. Many users felt that, regardless of people’s political grievances, such acts were going too far.

Several microblogging site users, including politicians and journalists, strongly condemned the incident.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred; in September of last year, former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also heckled in a coffee shop.