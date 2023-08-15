American Vu prevails over Hull to win Women’s British Open

SPRINGFIELD: American Lilia Vu left English hope and fellow overnight leader Charley Hull trailing in the dust as she won the Women’s British Open by six strokes to lift her second major and pocket a record winner’s cheque of $1.35 million on Sunday. Vu sank six birdies which were offset by a bogey on the 15th but she was well in control as she finished at 14-under overall to win at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England four months after claiming the Chevron Championship. “It sounds almost unreal,” Vu said. “It just comes down to not thinking about winning, playing one shot at a time. This golf course really forces you to do that, it really tests you. That was my only goal.” South Korea’s Jiyai Shin was a further shot back in third, while her compatriots Kim Hyo-joo (74) and Amy Yang (70) shared fourth spot on six under par. World number one Nelly Korda finished tied-11th, with Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, who won the Women’s Scottish Open and Evian Championship in recent weeks, carding an error-free round of 68 to finish on one under par.