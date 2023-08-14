Pakistan at 76

It would be a little difficult to celebrate the momentous occasion of the 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence in light of a long list of daunting challenges before us.

To many countries, a national day is as necessary as a national flag. Year after year, August 14 serves as a shining reminder of what are we capable of achieving if one makes up their mind to keep head down and continue struggling. The men whose heroic efforts paved the way for the wheel to come full circle and send the colonial masters packing are worth remembering and being inspired from.

Still, this time around, an average Pakistani is too consumed by the daily battles he fights to put bread on the table or to keep the clothes on his back or the roof over his head to be bothered by the values that Mr Jinnah propagated or fought for.

There’s a lot that needs a determined resolve from the masses as well as the political leaders. From sky-touching inflation rates to bouts of political uncertainty to the resurgence of terror outfits to the comprehensive successes of the propaganda machines fueled by hawkish bigotry, fires are raging in all corners of the kitchen.

State policies would have to start focusing on the structure before getting overwhelmed by the form. A recaliberated list of priorities that centres around increasing the literacy rate, working upon the industrial output and focusing on a humane, progressive society would help steer the ship out of choppy waters.

The British Raj has been dead for quite some time now. It is high time to look towards building our own space in the international community on the basis of a strong, resilient economy, exemplary nation-making and democratic traditions. *