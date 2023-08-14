Proposing New State Pillars for Pakistan

It has been quite some time since our intelligentsia revisited the conceptual readings given to us by the colonial guards. What I have always read and learned is that there are three pillars of state: Executive, legislative, and Judiciary. Lately, we learned that media is the fourth pillar of any state. Unfortunately, we are just not coping with the changed paradigm, and continuing with the academic knowledge of the past thrusted upon us.

My dispassionate analysis suggests that none of these traditional pillars are working, as they were supposed to, in Pakistan. Let me explain; Executive have failed to ensure human security in Pakistan, and none of the state institution working as per the assigned tasks: PIA, Railway, Customs, Police, Industry, Agriculture, Business, Health, Education, Sports, Imports, Exports, or any other domain; unfortunately. We stand nowhere on global or even regional HDIs. The legislature has proven everybody right that it cannot deliver. The way Parliament has been functioning for the last 16 months cannot be glorified, and the judiciary’s credibility has been questioned on numerous occasions. And, it is useless to discuss media, which has neither journalistic ethics nor socio-cultural norms.

Does that mean Pakistan is not a functioning state? That is also not the case. There is a need to rediscover ourselves and rebuild our country on new pillars, but at 75, we are old enough to walk, take our decisions ourselves, and move on with confidence.

All we need is the sincere leadership that can define Pakistan’s national interests.

Therefore, this short article aims to redefine the new pillars on which Pakistan can stand firmly and confidently. The new four pillars are State interests, Societal values, Security imperatives, and Domestic Politics.

First, the state must define its interests in clear terms and the entire nation should know it, and stand firmly behind it. Since the legislature has failed to debate major policy issues, the state can not have a clearly defined national interests. Perhaps, it is time that national interests are debated in the parliament, academic forums, and institutions so that the Administrations carry out dedicated work to achieve them.

Second, societal values must be defined and practised in letter and spirit. Allah has Ordained in the Quran that nations were annihilated due to societal degeneration. Please correct me if I am exaggerating: are we fair with our poor? Do we give justice to the needy? Are we not corrupting? Do we measure properly? Do we not have incidents of child abuse or women’s rights abuses? Are we honest? And so on, in fact, the list of ill-doings is so long that it pains me to write. Unless a Muslim society practices fairness, justice, truthfulness, equal opportunities to all, care for the poor, protects the weak, respects the elders, is kind to women, educate and trains the youth, and practices divine fundamentals, it cannot attain, maintain, sustain, and develop to a level of peoples’ satisfaction.

Third, the security imperatives must be debated and relevant policies and strategies are crafted in sync with the means available. Pakistan faces genuine threats on its borders; therefore, it is incumbent upon the state to ensure that security architecture is designed in a manner that the adversary must not dare a misadventure. Fourth, the domestic political considerations must not be out of step of the state’s national interests and must ensure that societal values are well protected, and security needs are fulfilled. Regardless of the change of guards in Islamabad, the nation must not be wandering for a direction, and state enterprises are not compromised for political expediencies.

In my opinion, we have underperformed in the last 75 years, but it is never too late. If the state interests are clearly defined by the popularly elected government, after an intense debate and input from think tanks, the nation will stand behind the state. Likewise, if the leadership at all tiers is seen practising the core national values, the people would also follow. If security needs are well thought out and prudent policies are followed by coherent strategies, formulated within the allocated means, I am certain that we can march confidently to be part of developed nations by the time we reach 100.

It is necessary to reiterate that Allah has Blessed this nation with the most fertile piece of land and as Dr Gulfraz said, it is a ‘geographer’s dream.’ Pakistan has the most favourable climate for agriculture, adequate water (even now), a very hard-working young population, a reasonably strong industrial base, an amazingly enterprising diaspora across the globe, abundant natural resources, and a strong security apparatus. All we need is sincere leadership that can define Pakistan’s national interests, insist upon practising the core values, and not compromise on national security imperatives due to domestic politics. It may sound too idealistic, but it is certainly doable. If other smaller nations can do it, why can’t this strong country of 230 million people do it for its future generations?

The writer of this article has authored two international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Between India and Pakistan” and “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace.”

Dr. Zia ul Haq is the author of the book ‘Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan’. He is presently working as the Director of the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS).