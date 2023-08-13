China ‘firmly opposes’ official interaction between US, Taiwan

China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region, reiterated Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson when questioned about deputy leader of China’s Taiwan region Lai Ching-te’s US ‘stopover’ on way to Paraguay to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president.

“We firmly oppose any visit by ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists to the US in any name or under whatever pretext, and we firmly oppose the US government having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region. China deplores and strongly condemns the US decision to arrange the so-called stopover for Lai Ching-te,” the spokesperson maintained.

“Lai Ching-te clings stubbornly to the separatist position for “Taiwan independence”. He is a troublemaker through and through. The US and the Taiwan authorities arranged for Lai to engage in political activities in the US in the name of having a ‘stopover’. This seriously violates the one-China principle, gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The fact once again shows that the fundamental cause of the continued tensions in the Taiwan Strait is the Taiwan authorities’ attempt to solicit US support for “Taiwan independence” and that the US are bent on using Taiwan to contain China,” the spokesperson said.

“The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations. We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, deliver on its commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence” or “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”, stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan, stop conniving at and supporting “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and their separatist activities and stop fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle. China is closely following the developments of the situation and will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson added.