CTD arrests 21 alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 21 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 135 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 135 suspected persons were interrogated and 21 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Suhail Ahmed, Shahid, Muhammad Amin, Gul Rehman, Muhammad Azad, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Ejaz, Abdul Rauf, Javed Iqbal, Saifullah, Sher Muhammad, Muhammad Mudassar Shakeel, Muhammad Iqbal, Isa Khan, Shahbaz Ali are among the arrested terrorists. Muhammad Naeem, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Asif, Zakirullah and Raja Dawood, he said and added that the terrorists belongs to banned organizations Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Daesh, Sahaba Sahaba Pakistan and other organizations.

He said that the arrest was made during an intelligence õbased operations in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Leyya, Attock, Jhelum and Narowal. He said that 5118 grams of explosives, hand grenades 2, IED bombs 2, detonators 30, safety fuse wire 77.3 feet, prima cord 6.3 feet, pistol 30 bore 1, pistol 9mm with 3 bullets, 13 books of banned organizations, 3 magazines,82 pamphlets, 316 stickers, 27 flags, a receipt book and cash 113,740 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and religious places , he said and added that the police have registered 18 cases against the arrested persons and shifted them to an unknown location.

The spokesman said that 700 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 29829 persons were checked, 49 suspects were arrested, 32 FIRs were registered and 21 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 11111.