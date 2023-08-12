KVTC, State Life launch Pakistan’s first Cafe to empower differently-abled

Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) have collaborated to operation of Pakistan’s first-ever café exclusively run by the differently able trainees of KVTC. The groundbreaking ceremony held at KVTC marked the commencement of an extraordinary project that will empower differently-abled individuals, showcasing the embodiment of their abilities.

The newly announced Café KHUDEE sponsored by State Life Insurance Corporation will serve as a remarkable space, where people can experience the true essence of empowerment, witnessed through the inspiring journey of individuals who have triumphed over challenges and defied stereotypes. With a strong commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, the café will provide equal opportunities to both genders, bridging the gap between differently-abled graduates of KVTC and mainstream society in Pakistan.

While giving the welcome note, Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, Joint Secretary of KVTC and CEO of Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre said, “We are honored to welcome you all to this momentous occasion, celebrating the inauguration of Pakistan’s first Cafe, a testament to inclusivity and empowerment. With immense gratitude, we extend our thanks to the State Life Insurance Corp. of Pakistan for their generous sponsorship. Together, let us pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman of State Life commemorated the event and presented Sponsorship Cheque to Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, CEO of KVTC. At the event, Shoaib Javed said, “This collaboration reflects State Life’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and our mission to promote inclusivity within all sectors of society. By prioritizing partnerships with the unsung heroes of our community, SLIC is proud to support unique initiatives that create an ecosystem where the skills and talents of differently abled children and people are celebrated and come to life.”