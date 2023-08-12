Najiba calls Feroze Khan a friend, says rumours circulating are baseless

Pakistani actress Najiba Faiz has rejected the rumours circulating on social media about her and actor Feroze Khan. She retweeted one of Feroze Khan’s tweets and clarified they are just good friends and people are spreading baseless and false news about them. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote that she is passionate about hiking, as it improves mental and physical health and she is accompanied by various friends while hiking. Najiba wrote that a few days ago, Feroze Khan, the ‘most sophisticated person’ and big name of the showbiz industry, also went hiking with her, with whom she took pictures. Najiba appealed to social media influencers not to spread one-sided unverified information adding they should remember that everyone has a family and everyone has their own personal life. Feroze Khan also described Najiba as his friend in a tweet.