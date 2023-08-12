Australia edge out France in penalty drama to reach first semifinal

BRISBANE: Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the last four of the Women’s World Cup for the first time after their quarter-final finished deadlocked at 0-0 following extra time on Saturday. Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved three French penalties and missed one herself in the shootout but it was teenager Vicki Becho hitting the post with the 12th spot-kick that opened the door for the hosts. Cortnee Vine showed nerves of steel when she stepped up to fire the ball past Solene Durand into the bottom right corner of the net and send the Matildas into a semi-final against England or Colombia on Wednesday. The substitute winger raced back towards the centre circle to celebrate with her team mates as the stadium and fan zones around the country exploded in delight. Arnold hit the post with what would have been the winning spot-kick before the shootout went to sudden death, but she kept her focus to twice save penalties from Kenza Dali, seeing the first scratched off because she moved off the line.