Empowering Minds, Inspiring Change

Education and exposure are two key pillars that hold immense importance in shaping the lives of individuals and driving societal progress. Education provides the foundation for personal growth, critical thinking, and developing skills, while exposure to diverse cultures, ideas, and experiences expands one’s horizons and fosters empathy and understanding. Together, these elements empower individuals to become informed global citizens, capable of making meaningful contributions to their communities and the world at large. The transformative power of education and exposure lies in their ability to unlock untapped potential, ignite curiosity, and inspire lifelong learning. With these values and mission at its heart, the Rhodes Trust has been working with students around the world, including in Pakistan to give them access to these opportunities through the Rhodes Scholarship. The hope is that the Scholarship will enable students to embark on a journey of self-discovery, broaden their perspectives, and contribute to a more interconnected and inclusive society.

For over a century, the Rhodes Trust has served as a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless young minds across the globe. This year the Rhodes Trust is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Scholars from Pakistan and their impact during that time has been nothing short of remarkable. From neuroscientists to politicians, journalists to medical researchers, the impact of Rhodes Scholars has been felt across a wide range of disciplines.

The Rhodes Scholarship was established in Pakistan in 1948, just a year after the country gained independence. It was a critical time for Pakistan, as the nation sought to establish itself and build its educational infrastructure. Access to the Scholarship brought a fresh wave of opportunities for Pakistani students, enabling them to pursue higher education at Oxford University, one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Over the past 75 years, the Rhodes Trust has had a transformative impact on the lives of Pakistani students. The Scholarships provided by the Trust have allowed exceptional individuals to access world-class education, expand their horizons, and develop into influential leaders in various fields. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the brightest minds are chosen as Rhodes Scholars. These individuals are granted the chance to study at Oxford University, where they receive unparalleled academic exposure and engage with distinguished faculty members. The intellectual growth and multidisciplinary learning experiences contribute significantly to their development as future leaders.

The Rhodes Trust also places a strong emphasis on leadership qualities and encourages Scholars to make a positive impact in their communities. Scholars are provided with numerous opportunities for personal and professional development, including mentoring programs, networking events, and leadership workshops. This nurturing environment helps students cultivate their leadership potential and empowers them to bring about meaningful change upon their return to Pakistan.

Rhodes Scholars from Pakistan have gone on to become influential figures in various spheres. They have excelled in fields such as academia, public service, law, medicine, entrepreneurship, and social activism. The Scholars bring back their enriched academic knowledge and international exposure to their home country. They contribute to the growth of educational institutions, research and development initiatives, and policy-making bodies. By sharing their experiences, these individuals inspire and mentor future generations of Pakistani students and have leveraged their expertise and leadership skills to drive positive change and shape the future of Pakistan.

One such exceptional and impactful scholar from Pakistan is Muhammad Hamza Waseem. Hailing from Lahore, he is currently pursuing a DPhil in Physics at the University of Oxford. Keen on public engagement with science, Hamza has played a key role in organising the Lahore Science Mela, the biggest annual science festival in Pakistan. He co-founded Spectra—an online magazine aimed at nurturing popular science writers in Pakistan. He has also participated in high-profile physics outreach activities in Oxford, such as the Marconi Van exhibition, Physics Lab to Life, Stargazing Oxford, Pint of Science Festival, and IF Oxford Science + Ideas Festival. Hamza is currently helping develop a course to make quantum physics education more inclusive and accessible for everyone. For science popularisation and outreach, Hamza has been awarded the 2021 Diana Award and a High Commendation at the 2021 South East Physics Network (SEPnet) Public Engagement Awards.

The Rhodes community, comprising of scholars from diverse backgrounds and fields, fosters lifelong connections and collaborations. Pakistani Rhodes Scholars join a global network of exceptional individuals who share a common passion for making a difference.