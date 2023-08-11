Aima Baig releases cover of Arijit Singh’s hits

A-list singer Aima Baig dropped her latest cover featuring three of the recent hit songs by Bollywood crooner Arijit Singh. Aima Baig released a medley of her version of love hits ‘Tere Hawale’, ‘Apna Banale’ and ‘Akhiyaan Milawanga’ by Singh on the video platform Youtube, on Thursday night. Rahil Mirza has the credits for the music composition and production of the video, edited by the singer herself with Mathew Nazir.

“Been obsessed w[ith] these tracks for a while now so took the mic, hit the booth and recorded a little something as a treat,” said the ‘Washmallay’ singer in her Instagram post.

The YouTube video has been viewed by thousands of music aficionados since its release a few hours ago and was showered with love and praise for the singer.

As for the original credits, ‘Apna Bana Le’ from ‘Bhediya’ was voiced by Singh with duo Sachin-Jigar, while, Sruthy Sasidharan and Shilpa Rao co-sung ‘Akhiyaan Milawanga’ from ‘Commando 3’ and ‘Tere Hawale’ from ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ respectively.

Seems like Baig is also a massive fan of the Indian crooner like millions of others. Earlier, she posted a video of her jamming session with music composer Adrian David Emmanuel as the musical duo indulged in some raw music and covered several of his chart-toppers like ‘Kesariya’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Kabira’, ‘Channa Mereya’ and ‘Raabta’ among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aima Baig’s last single ‘Funkari’ with Shiraz Uppal and Adnan Qazi, released last month, was a major hit and garnered at least 2 million views on the video platform YouTube.