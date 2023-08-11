Nawaz’s homecoming will stay ‘unaffected’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday regretted the timing of the top court’s verdict on the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 and assured that the ruling would not affect Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s plans to return to Pakistan. “As far as Nawaz Sharif’s return is concerned the [SC] decision has no link with it,” the premier said during an interview with state-run TV channel PTV. He added that his elder brother, the three-time prime minister, has completed the five-year disqualification period. “The law which is in the field right now states that the maximum period for disqualification is five years. Nawaz Sharif will return and this verdict will not be an obstruction,” the incumbent PM said. A day earlier, Premier Shehbaz had said that Nawaz would return to the country next month and face the law.

The development comes as the nation is heading towards general elections. In an interview with a private TVchannel, the outgoing premier said he would travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government takes charge. “Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” PM Shehbaz said without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons. During the interview with PTV, Premier Shehbaz also regretted the timing of the verdict of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023. “I am really disappointed that the decision came when parliament was dissolved after completing its tenure. I wish the verdict had come during the parliament’s life then we would have debated this law on the floor or the house or made amendments with the parliament’s collective wisdom.”

The prime minister added that he “personally felt disappointed” with the timing of the verdict.