Govt to tighten noose around officials involved in illegal constructions: Mir

On the order of Minister Local Government Amir Mir, a decision has been made to tighten the noose around government officials and facilitators involved in illegal constructions in Lahore. As part of this initiative, a blacklisting process has been initiated for building inspectors and zonal planning officers involved in unauthorized constructions in the city’s 9 zones. Building inspectors and zonal officer planning falling in the blacklist will be barred from working in the field.

Teams have been formed to conduct surveys and prepare reports on ongoing illegal constructions in various zones under Amir Mir’s directions. Meanwhile, surveys of construction activities have already commenced in Samanabad Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Shalimar Town, and Wahga Town.

It has been decided that the local government’s building inspectors and zonal officers planning will be held accountable for illegal constructions in their respective towns, and officers involved in bribery and corruption will be permanently blacklisted. Similarly, strict actions will be taken against building inspectors and zonal officer planning involved in unauthorized constructions without approved maps. The provincial minister has asserted that severe penalties will be imposed on all officials involved in illegal construction, and the local government department will itself file cases against corrupt officers.

According to Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad, survey teams will specifically focus on identifying commercial buildings in residential areas. The survey reports will also highlight instances of non-compliance with approved maps and unpermitted irregularities.

On the other hand, Amir Mir stated that officials who misuse their authority for personal gains and cause billions of rupees in losses to the public treasury will be given exemplary punishments. He emphasized that immediate corrective measures will be taken against responsible individuals.

Following Amir Mir’s directive, a crackdown is underway against facilitators of building inspectors and zonal officers planning involved in illegal activities. He warned that facilitators should rectify their behavior or face legal consequences. The minister has also issued a warning to the facilitators of the officers to mend their ways.