WATCH: EU ambassador, other musicians play special version of Pakistan’s national anthem

As Pakistan celebrates its 76th anniversary of independence, European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka, along with other musicians, paid a special tribute to the country by performing a rendition of the national anthem — ‘Pak Sarzamin (thy sacred land)’.

“This rendition is a celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Pakistan and the power of #UnityinDiversity. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan,” said a post on the official X account of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan.

The video shows different musicians representing all provinces of Pakistan and playing various instruments.

Along with Ambassador Kionka, who can be seen playing the trumpet, were Sulaeyman Khan from Balochistan playing the nylon guitar, Doulat Wali Baig from Gilgit Baltistan playing the sitar, Sameer Ahmed from Sindh playing the bass guitar, Salman Adil from Punjab playing the flute, Sarmad Ghafoor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing the electronic keyboard and soundboard and Amna Nizami from Islamabad playing the electric guitar.

On Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the EU Ambassador @RKionka joins 🇵🇰 friends to pay a special tribute to Pakistan. This rendition is a celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Pakistan and the power of #UnityinDiversity.

Happy Independence Day, Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/00YzSu743d — EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) August 11, 2023

Last year, to commemorate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary of independence, Ambassador Kionka played the national anthem on the trumpet.

According to a news release issued by the EU Commission, the unique way to commemorate the upcoming August 14, when Pakistan gained independence in 1947, was shared through a special campaign on the social media channels of the European Union delegation to Pakistan in Islamabad.

It went on to say that the EU is committed to a stable, democratic, and pluralistic country that respects human rights and realizes its full economic potential by promoting sustainable and inclusive growth for all of its citizens.

The European Union and Pakistan’s collaboration is based on a strategic engagement plan signed in 2019.