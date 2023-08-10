Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round

MONTREAL: Caroline Wozniacki, in her first competitive match after more than three years away to start a family, cruised by Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell 6-2 6-2 in Montreal on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Canadian Open. The Danish wildcard, who announced in June that she was coming out of retirement, showed great anticipation, movement and shot selection throughout the 97-minute match that made it look as though she had never left the sport. Up next for Wozniacki will be a clash with ninth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion, who eased past Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-4 6-2. In a battle of recent champions, Italy’s Camila Giorgi overpowered Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 despite a crowd that was firmly in the Canadian’s corner. Czech Marie Bouzkova upset fifth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-4 4-6 6-2 to punch her ticket to the third round.