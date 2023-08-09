Pakpattan police arrests notorious extortionist Ashraf alias Achi Gujjar

The Pakpattan police arrested the notorious extortionist Ashraf alias Achi Gujjar, during a raid, here on Wednesday. According to the spokesperson, on the special instructions of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat, the Pakpattan police took action against gangsters, extortionists and others criminals involved in serious crimes, and arrested Ashraf alias Achi Gujar. He said that the accused was involved in more than 20 cases of murder, kidnapping, violence, rape, aerial firing, extortion and theft, in different police stations, and most wanted by the police. The DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat ordered immediate action after receiving a complaint against the said accused, on which Pakpattan police conducrted a raid and arrested the notorious extortionist Ashraf alias Achi Gujar, he said and added that the arrested accused used to collect extortion from various businessmen in Pakpattan and threatened serious consequences in case of non-payment of extortion or reporting to the police, fearing which citizens were forced to pay extortion. Since the accused was a symbol of fear in the society, the police handcuffed the accused and took him around the city on foot to remove the fear of the accused from the hearts of the citizens and later locked him up in custody, spokesperson, concluded.