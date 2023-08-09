Gigi looks ethereal in golden dress as she poses for a self-portrait

Supermodel Gigi Hadid radiated beauty and elegance as she graced the latest ‘free-spirited’ campaign for Self-Portrait. The 28-year-old showcased a dazzling ensemble comprising a gold sequin crop top adorned with intricate gold embellishments, paired with a matching mini skirt. Standing in the opulent hallway of a Parisian mansion, Gigi looked alluring, striking sultry poses that highlighted the glitzy two-piece from every angle.

Complementing her attire, she donned a knitted white cropped jacket featuring large gold buttons, flawlessly paired with a pleated mini skirt, accentuated by a charming butterfly emblem. Expressing her excitement about the new collection, Gigi said, “Being able to shoot in Paris is always such a dream… it’s one of my favourite cities in the world, filled with so much charm and magic.”

“To be able to shoot with the self-portrait team who have become such incredible partners and friends, made it an even more memorable experience.”

The captivating campaign, lensed by British Photographer Tyrone Lebon against the picturesque backdrop of Paris, delves into the themes of nature and beauty.

In recent news, Gigi expressed her immense pride for her sister Bella, who recently underwent an intensive treatment program for Lyme disease.

Clarifying a previous post, she explained on Tuesday that her mention of a “comeback” was not meant to imply Bella’s return to the runway. “Just wanna touch on this post from last week,” she wrote.

“Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season.” “I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready.”